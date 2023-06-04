Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: Ashadha Gupt Navratri is an auspicious occasion celebrated by the Hindu community in India with great devotion. Ashadha Navratri is also known as Gupta Navratri or Gayatri Navratri. It is a nine days period dedicated to the nine forms of Shakti or mother Goddess. Ashadha Navratri falls in the month of Ashadha, corresponding to the month of June or July in the Gregorian calendar. Navratri holds much significance in Sanatan Dharma. Hindus celebrate four Navratris in a year, which comprise two secret Navratris, and they are called Gupt Navaratri. According to religious beliefs, ten Mahavidyas are worshipped during Gupt Navratri. Hindu Festivals 2023 Dates’ List for PDF Download Online.

According to drikpanchang, Gupt Navratri of Ashadha month will start on Monday, June 19 and end on Wednesday, July 28. As Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023 date, Ashadha Gupt Navratri timings, tithi, Ashadha Gupt Navratri Puja Vidhi and more.

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023 Dates & Ghatasthapana Muhurat

In 2023, Ashadha Gupt Navratri will start on Monday, June 19, and end on Wednesday, July 28. One of the most important customs and rituals observed during Ashadha Gupta Navratri is Ghatasthapana. The Ghatasthapana Muhurta will start at 06:01 am and last until 08:03 am. The Avadhi time would be 2 hours and 1 minute. The Abhijeet Muhurta in Gupt Navratri will start at 12:13 pm and end at 01:06 pm. It will last for 53 minutes. June 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: List of Important Dates.

Important Dates of Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023

Date Day Importance June 19 Pratipada Date Ghatasthapana and Maa Shailputri Puja June 20 Dwitiya Tithi Worship of Maa Brahmacharini June 21 Tritiya Tithi Worship of Mother Chandraghanta June 22 Chaturthi Tithi Worship of Maa Kushmanda June 23 Panchami Tithi Worship of Mother Skandmata June 24 Shashthi Tithi Worship of Mother Katyayani June 25 Saptami Tithi Worship of Maa Kalratri June 26 Ashtami Tithi Worship of Maa Mahagauri June 27 Navami Tithi Worship of Mother Siddhidatri June 28 Dashami Tithi Havan and Parana of Navratri

Ashadha Gupt Navratri Puja Vidhi

During Ashadha Gupt Navratri, Maa Durga and her forms are worshipped. Ready an idol of Maa Durga and offer red-coloured vermilion and chunari. Devotees should then offer the puja samagri at the feet of Maa Durga, light a diya and offer flowers while doing puja. It is said that one must offer red flowers to Maa Durga as it is considered auspicious. On the nine days of Ashadha Gupt Navratri, devotees should chant the mantra 'Om Durgaye Namah' by lighting a lamp with mustard oil. During Navratri, people worship all the forms of Maa Durga and pray for wisdom and prosperity in life.

