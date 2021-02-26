Attukal Pongala is a 10-day extravaganza celebrated in the Attukal Temple, in Kerala. This famous Malayalam festival celebrated the Attukal Devi and the city of Thiruvananthapuram. A celebration of immense importance, Attukal Pongala 2021 will be celebrated on February 27. One of the most popular festivals in South India, Attukal Pongala celebrations revolve around women, and devotees offer sweets in earthen pots to the Attukal Devi. Here’s everything you need to know about this significant festival which will be celebrated from February 27 this year.

When is Attukal Pongala 2021?

Every year, Attukal Pongala celebrations begin on the date of the Pooram Nakshatra. This year, Attukal Pongala 2021 will be celebrated on February 27 as Pooram Nakshatra starts at 11.18 am on February 27 and ends at 9.36 am on February 28.

Significance of Attukal Pongala

Every year this festival is met with grand gatherings and extravagant celebrations. So much so that Attukal Pongala celebration entered the Guinness Book of World Records in 1997 as well as 2009 for the largest women gathering festival in the world. While 15 lakh women came to the Attukal temple for this festival in 1997, 2009 saw a footfall of 25 lakh women.

How is Attukal Pongala Celebrated?

Every year, women from across the world visit the Attukal temple in Thiruvananthapuram during the time of this festival. However, this year, the Kerala government has decided to scale down the event and keep the celebrations low-key as we continue to battle the pandemic. The government is urging people to follow the given guidelines and celebrate pongala from home.

Women often dress up in colourful attire, prepare delicious delicacies for Attukal Devi and come to the temple to present their offerings. We hope that this Attukal Pongala celebration brings with it peace and happiness to all. Happy Attukal Pongala 2021!

