Bal Gangadhar Tilak, also popularly known as Lokmanya Tilak, is a prominent figure in the history of India. Tilak's death anniversary is observed on August 1 every year. Bal Gangadhar Tilak was a nationalist and a teacher and was the first leader of the Indian independence movement. The British colonial authorities called him 'The father of the Indian unrest'. He was also conferred with the title 'Lokmanya', which means 'accepted by the people as their leader. Tilak's speeches in Marathi and Hindi were popular among the masses. He helped in laying the foundation for India's independence against the Britishers. Mahatma Gandhi called him 'The Maker of Modern India. India will mark Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak's 103rd death anniversary this year. As we observe Bal Gangadhar Tilak's Death Anniversary in 2023, here's all you need to know about the great leader of India. Chandra Shekhar Azad, Bal Gangadhar Tilak Birth Anniversary 2023: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Freedom Fighters, Says 'Their Contribution Always Inspire People of Country'.

Who Was Bal Gangadhar Tilak?

Keshav Gangadhar Tilak was born on July 23, 1856, in a Marathi Hindu Chitpavan Brahmin family in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. He had a long political career agitating for Indian autonomy from British colonial rule and was the most widely known Indian political leader. He was called 'the father of Indian unrest' by British author Sir Valentine Chirol.

Tilak was one of the first and strongest advocates of Swaraj. He is known for his quote in Marathi: 'Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it'’. Tilak formed a close alliance with many Indian National Congress leaders, including Bipin Chandra Pal, Lala Lajpat Rai, Aurobindo Ghose, V. O. Chidambaram Pillai, and Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Know Key Facts About ‘Swaraj’ Leader.

Following the Partition of Bengal, which was a strategy set out by Lord Curzon to weaken the nationalist movement, Tilak encouraged the Swadeshi movement and the Boycott movement. Throughout his life, Tilak sought to unite the Indian population for mass political action against the British Raj. He wrote the Gita Rahasya emphasizing the importance of action through the philosophy of Karma Yoga. From 1908 to 1914, he spent six years in Mandalay prison for writing articles defending Prafulla Chaki and Khudiram Bose. Even today, Tilak'ss intellect, courage, sense of justice, and the idea of Swaraj inspire millions worldwide.

