Banada Ashtami 2025 will be celebrated on January 7. This annual celebration, also known as Shakambhari Navratri or Shakambhari Jayanti, is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by devotees of Goddess Shakambhari. Banada Ashtami is observed in the Pausha month of the Hindu lunar calendar and the celebration is marked by sharing stories of Goddess Shakambhari, how she solved the problems of the people on earth and by trying to appease the goddess for her blessings. As we prepare to celebrate Banada Ashtami 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Banada Ashtami 2025 and more. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Banada Ashtami 2025 Date and Ashtami Tithi

Banada Ashtami 2025 will be marked on January 7. This celebration falls on the Shukla Paksha Ashtami in the Hindu month of Paush. The Ashtami Tithi for Banada Ashtami 2025 begins at 06:23 PM on January 06 and will go on till 04:26 PM on January 07. Since the sunrise during Ashtami tithi is observed on January 7, this date will be marked as Banada Ashtami. Purnima 2025 Calendar: Know Full Moon Dates, Poornima Significance and Fasting Rituals for the Auspicious Observance.

Banada Ashtami Significance

Banada Ashtami celebrates the incarnation of Devi Bhagwati that is revered as Shakambari Mata. It is believed that Devi Bhagwati incarnated as Shakambhari to mitigate famine and severe food crisis on the Earth. She is also known as Goddess of vegetables, fruits and green leaves and depicted with green surroundings of fruits and vegetables. The celebration of Banada Ashtami is usually focused on reiterating the stories of Goddess Shakambhari, preparing and offering special delicacies that are made from the bountiful harvests that the goddess has blessed upon us and singing songs praising the almighty.

It is interesting to note that 2025 will have two celebrations of Banada Ashtami, one at the beginning of the year on January 7, 2025 and the second as the year comes to an end on December 28, 2025. We hope that Banada Ashtami 2025 brings with it all the love, prosperity and abundance to you and your family. Happy Banada Ashtami 2025!

