When a total lunar eclipse takes place, putting the moon entirely in the Earth's periphery and the darkest part of its shadow, this phenomenon is called a blood moon because the wheatish white colour of the moon changes to red or a darker brown. Sometimes known as the flower moon or Super flower Blood moon, a very long total lunar eclipse will be enjoyed by stargazers and space enthusiasts and will take place in 2022 from May 15 and May 16. Even though the blood moon is a scientific phenomenon, over the years, many superstitions and myths have been associated with the blood moon, also known as Chandra Grahan. When Is Lunar Eclipse 2022? Know Date, Visibility in India, Timing – Everything About Year’s First Chandra Grahan Falling on Buddha Purnima.

From what is considered Moon Madness to Mythological Creatures being responsible for the moon's disappearance, there have been many myths and folklores mentioned in different regions and texts around the world. Ahead of this popular astronomical event, Let's take a look at some of the most prominent myths and superstitions about teh occurrence of the Blood Moon.

Blood Moon 2022 Myths And Beliefs

1. Blood Moon Prophecy

The Idea of the 'blood moon' was popularised by Christian Miniter John Hagee in his book Four Blood Moons, in which he mentioned the presence of a dangerous blood moon event that would lead to the shaking of Earth and many other things, Though this theory was dismissed by the General Secretary of Christian witness to Israel, Mike More in 2014, a large section of people still believe it. ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ Lunar Eclipse 2022: Know Date, Time and Live Streaming Online Details Related to Celestial Event.

2. Moon Madness Or Crazy Behaviour

According to reports, this day is also associated with anecdotal stories and happening by people working on the day of the lunar eclipse and experiencing crazy behaviour. And people also believe that the moon enhances the madness and worries, though nobody has any evidence of it and are basing it all on just hearsay.

3. Represents Ill Fortune In Hindu Folktales

People in India still consider this day unfortunate and associate it with bad fortune. According to Hindu folklore, it is believed that the demon Rahu drank the elixir of immortality, and the Twin deities, the sun and Moon were responsible for the beheading of Rahu's head, which appears as the blood moon and seeks revenge from them by chasing them around orbits.

4. Ancient Mythology of Demons And Murderous Creatures

According to ancient mythology, all sorts of demonic creatures and ravenous and murderous jaguars would take full effect on the day of the full moon and be responsible for the disappearance of the moon and the blood spilt on it.

5. Wiccan Harvest Moon

Contrary to all the myths, the Lunar eclipse or blood moon is considered a great day in the Wiccan faith to create or start something new. It is also known as Harvest Moon.

Many people around the world still believe in these myths and take steps to prevent themselves from harm. Blood Moon is a total lunar eclipse that appears red because of the light reflected from the earth and sun, scattering through atmospheric dust. The Total Lunar eclipse will last for almost three hours and twenty-five minutes. Blood Moon 2022 will take place on May 15 and May 16.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2022 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).