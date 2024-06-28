Canada Day, celebrated on July 1, marks the anniversary of the Canadian Confederation, which occurred on July 1, 1867. Also known as Dominion Day, the national holiday is a symbol of Canadian unity and pride, commemorating the joining of the provinces of the United Canadas, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia into a single Dominion within the British Empire. Over the years, Canada Day has evolved into a festive occasion marked by events, ceremonies, fireworks and cultural performances that celebrate the country's diversity, heritage and achievements. On this day, Canadians across the country and around the world come together to celebrate their national identity and values. And the classic Canadian recipes are a must to try to celebrate Canada's formation day. As we celebrate this day, we bring you Canada Day 2024 easy recipes. From traditional poutine to butter tarts, these irresistible dishes will ignite the spirit of the anniversary of the Canadian Confederation.

It is a day of reflection on Canada's history, including its indigenous heritage, as well as a time to appreciate the freedoms, rights, and opportunities that Canada offers its citizens. From community gatherings to large-scale festivities in cities like Ottawa, Toronto, and Vancouver, Canada Day 2024 is a joyous occasion that fosters a sense of unity and patriotism among Canadians of all backgrounds. Canadians spend the day in preparing traditional recipes and enjoying them with their close friends and family. So, without any further ado, here, we bring you Canada Day 2024 easy recipes and traditional dishes that are a must try.

Poutine

This iconic Canadian dish consists of crispy French fries topped with cheese curds and smothered in rich gravy. It's a hearty and indulgent treat that originated in Quebec but is now loved across the country.

Watch Recipe Video of Poutine

Maple Syrup

A quintessential Canadian ingredient, maple syrup is often drizzled over pancakes and waffles, or used in desserts and even meat glazes. Its sweet, distinct flavour is synonymous with Canadian cuisine and culture.

Watch Recipe Video of Maple Syrup

Butter Tarts

These delectable pastries feature a buttery filling encased in a flaky pastry shell. They are a beloved dessert in Canada, enjoyed on special occasions like Canada Day.

Watch Recipe Video of Butter Tarts

Bannock

Bannock is a type of bread that has been a staple in indigenous cuisine for centuries. It can be fried or baked and is often enjoyed with toppings like butter or jam.

Watch Recipe Video of Bannock

Canadian Craft Beer

Canada has a thriving craft beer scene, with breweries across the country producing a wide variety of the drink. Enjoying a cold, locally brewed beer is a popular way to celebrate Canada Day, especially in the summer heat.

These foods represent a blend of Canadian culinary heritage and modern tastes, making them a perfect choice to enjoy while celebrating Canada's birthday on July 1. Wishing everyone Happy Canada Day 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2024 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).