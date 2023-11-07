Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, or CV Raman as often referred to, was a reputed Indian physicist who played a key role in shaping the future of science and technology in India. Every year, November 7 - the birth anniversary of CV Raman - is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm. To mark this day, many people often revisit the work and achievements of CV Raman and find their path in the world of science and technology. To mark CV Raman Birth Anniversary in 2023, people are sure to post special stories that capture the teachers of Sir Raman, the significance of CV Raman's birth anniversary and more. CV Raman Birth Anniversary 2023: Interesting Facts About One of India's Greatest Scientists Who Won Nobel Prize in Physics for 'Raman Effect'.

When is CV Raman Birth Anniversary 2023?

CV Raman was born to Tamil parents Chandrasekhara Ramanathan Iyer and Parvathi Amman, the Madras Presidency of British India. Sir CV Raman was born on November 7, 1888. In recent times, November 7 is therefore celebrated widely to remember Sir CV Raman.

Significance of CV Raman Birth Anniversary 2023

Sir CV Raman played a key role in shaping science and technology. Best known for his contribution to the Raman Effect or Scattering Effect, Sir CV Raman’s birth anniversary offers people the chance to jog one’s memory. Using a spectrograph that he developed, he and his student K. S. Krishnan discovered that when light traverses a transparent material, the deflected light changes its wavelength and frequency. To make this day, people often revisit his discovery his journey in the world of science and also encourage younger people to choose science as suitable and enjoy career options.

We hope that CV Raman’s birth Anniversary helps you to know more about the scientist.

