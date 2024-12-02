Day of Navarre, also known as Dia de Navarra, is an annual event that is observed in an autonomous community in Spain, commemorating the history and culture of Spain’s Navarre region. Notably, the day marks the death anniversary of Saint Francis Xavier on Tuesday, December 3, 1552. It is a public holiday in the autonomous community of Navarra, Spain. Saint Francis Xavier was born on April 7, 1506, in a small village known as Javier, in the Navarre region of Spain. He grew up to become a Jesuit priest and worked as a missionary in several countries. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

As per historical records, Saint Francis Xavier is considered a key figure in spreading Christianity to Asia during the 16th century. He died on December 3, 1552, and was canonized by the Church on March 12, 1622. He is now the patron saint of Navarre, and hence December 3, is marked as a public holiday in Navarre, Spain in his remembrance. In this article, let's know more about Day Of Navarre 2024 date and the significance of the annual event.

Day of Navarre 2024 Date

The Day of Navarre 2024 falls on Tuesday, December 3.

Day of Navarre Significance

Day of Navarre is an important occasion for the autonomous community in Spain’s Navarre region, where Saint Francis Xavier considered as a patron saint of Catholic missions. As he was born in Navarre, Spain, his death is also linked to the Day of Navarre, bringing together the regional and religious celebrations. Saint Francis Xavier's death is not only a reminder of his extraordinary contributions to the Church but also a celebration of his enduring influence on global Catholicism.

