The Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe is an annual event in Mexico that is celebrated on December 12 with great fervour and fanfare. The day is believed to be one of the most significant religious and cultural events in Mexico and among Catholic communities around the world. The Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe honours the appearance of the Virgin Mary to Saint Juan Diego in 1531 on Tepeyac Hill, near present-day Mexico City. This day commemorates the Virgin Mary appearing to a peasant in 1531. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Our Lady of Guadalupe, also known as the Virgin of Guadalupe, is a Catholic title of Mary, mother of Jesus associated with a series of four Marian apparitions to a Mexican peasant named Juan Diego and one to his uncle, Juan Bernardino. This event is believed to have occurred in December 1531, when the Mexican territories were part of the Spanish Empire. Feast of the Immaculate Conception 2024 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day That Honours the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Day of the Virgin Of Guadalupe 2024 Date

Day of the Virgin Of Guadalupe 2024 falls on Thursday, December 12.

Day of the Virgin Of Guadalupe History

According to the Nican Mopohua, included in the 17th-century Huei tlamahuiçoltica, written in Nahuatl, the Virgin Mary appeared four times to Juan Diego, a Chichimec peasant, and once to his uncle, Juan Bernardino. The first apparition occurred on the morning of Saturday, December 9, 1531 Julian calendar, which is December 19 on the Gregorian calendar in present use. Juan Diego experienced a vision of a young woman at a place called the Hill of Tepeyac, which later became part of Villa de Guadalupe, in a suburb of Mexico City.

Day of the Virgin Of Guadalupe Significance

Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe is an annual event that is a symbol of Mexican identity and faith, making this day deeply meaningful for millions. The day is celebrated in Mexico and several other Christian countries around the world with great excitement every year. Millions of devotees visit the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City, one of the most visited Catholic shrines globally. On this day, special church services, including midnight Mass, are held to honour the Virgin and traditional dances, songs like "Las Mañanitas," and parades mark the occasion.

