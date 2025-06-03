Dhumavati Jayanti is an annual Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Dhumavati. She is is the seventh among the ten Mahavidya goddesses and is associated with Shri Kula. Goddess Dhumavati represents the widow form of the Goddess and is associated with aspects of detachment, sorrow, and the transcending of illusion. The day of Dhumavati Jayanti falls on the Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon) in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. This year, Dhumavati Jayanti 2025 falls on Tuesday, June 3. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Unlike the other goddesses, Dhumavati is often depicted as an old, widowed, and smoky form, riding a chariot without horses, symbolising her rejection of worldly pleasures. According to drikpanchang, Dhumavati Jayanti Ashtami Tithi begins at 08:34 PM on June 02 and ends at 09:56 PM on June 03. As per religious beliefs, Goddess Dhumavati is said to destroy all obstacles and troubles of her devotees.

Dhumavati Jayanti 2025 Date

Dhumavati Jayanti 2025 falls on Tuesday, June 3.

Dhumavati Jayanti 2025 Ashtami Tithi

Dhumavati Jayanti Ashtami Tithi begins at 08:34 PM on June 02, and ends at 09:56 PM on June 03.

Dhumavati Jayanti Rituals and Significance

Dhumavati Jayanti is an important day for devotees of the Goddess Dhumavati, who is the Shakti of Dhumeshwar Rudra of Lord Shiva. According to beliefs, by worshipping Goddess Dhumavati properly, a poor person is blessed with happiness and wealth. The Goddess, with her grace, destroys all types of harmful diseases. She is also related to the Vamana incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Among the ten Mahavidyas, Goddess Dhumavati is worshiped as Darun Vidya.

Goddess Dhumavati influences the planet Ketu, and hence, Mata Dhumavati is also worshipped to mitigate the obstacles caused by Ketu. According to the Narada Pancharatra, Goddess Dhumavati had manifested Goddess Ugrachandika from Her body, who produces sounds like hundreds of jackals.

