What is Diwali without beautiful Rangoli designs? But do you know the significance of Diwali Rangoli designs is way beyond aesthetics, they are said to bring in good luck, wealth and prosperity? It is also a great way to welcome Maa Lakshmi on Diwali. However, we are not just talking about rangoli designs with floral patterns etc. some of the traditional rangoli designs are considered extremely auspicious on this day. Right from Swastik and Chauk to Maa Lakshmi Feet and Shubh Labh, let us discuss some of the best Diwali Rangoli design images and patterns that can come in handy this Diwali. This year's Diwali is extra special, from Dhanteras to Deepavali the 7 Days of Dhanatrayodashi will fall in the Auspicious Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga happening after 17 years. For those who are still wondering when is Diwali 2020? Well, this year the special festival of lights will be celebrated on Saturday, November 14.

But before that, a little about the importance of making Rangoli on auspicious occasions like festivals, fasts, worship, festivities, marriages etc. Rangoli is always made with bright colours or sometimes with rice, flour or dried and natural colours. Rangoli is now also made from paint in some homes. Rangoli design including footprints of Mata Lakshmi is considered extremely lucky. Right from images of gods and goddesses, the swastika, lotus flower, footprints of Lakshmi are also made on Diwali. We also bring you beautiful Diwali 2020 easy flower rangoli ideas that can really come in handy. Also, check the dates and shubh muhurats correctly for all the festive rituals, we have an entire Diwali 2020 calendar for you with all dates as well. Also, you might want to check out these easy and beautiful marigold flower rangoli designs to decorate the house during the festival of lights.

It is also considered auspicious to make bhog and other foods at home and therefore we bring to you Diwali faral recipes. You can do all this while sending out positivity as well! Here's a collection of Diwali 2020 wishes in advance, along with HD images, messages, greetings

Shubh-Labh Rangoli Design

"Shubh" means auspicious and "Labh" means gain or prosperity. Making "Shubh Labh" rangolis is said to send out positive energy and happiness around you.

Swastika

It is believed that there is always happiness and prosperity in the house if you make the holy sign of swastika at the main door of the house.

Lakshmi Ji's Feet

Along with the swastika, Lakshmi Ji's feet is said to be the sign of wealth, auspiciousness and also a symbol of positive energy.

Chauk

Chauk or chowk is a square, easy rangoli design that is often made to place the holy Kalash on. It is like creating a foundation for positivity.

The idea is to clean and decorate the house before bringing in Lakshmi-Ganesh. right from buying Lakshmi-Ganesh Murti correctly, to Lakshmi mantra and Shubh-Labh rangoli, performing some rituals on Diwali can bring in happiness, prosperity and wealth in your life.

