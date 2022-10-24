Diwali 2022 is the most important day of the five-day celebrations of the Hindu festivity. Diwali 2022 will be celebrated on October 24 and is sure to be filled with various fun festivities. It is traditionally a five-day festival that begins with Dhanteras on October 22 and goes on till Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej on October 26. Diwali is known to be a festival of light and is believed to put an end to all things evil. The celebration of Diwali 2022 is sure to be extra special as people are finally going all out to embrace the festive spirit. People on this day share Happy Diwali 2022 messages in Hindi, Deepavali 2022 greetings and Diwali ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye wishes, Lakshmi Puja 2022 images and HD wallpapers to involve everyone in the festivities with them.

The main celebration of Diwali is on the day of Lakshmi Puja. Diwali 2022 will be celebrated on October 24. On this day, people dress up in new festive clothing, light up the house with diyas and candles and draw elaborate rangolis to celebrate the festivities with all the love and light. Diwali celebrations in North India revolve around commemorating the return of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Laxman to Ayodhya, after defeating Ravana. The celebration and decoration are all believed to help add to the festivities of the return of Lord Ram. Many people also celebrate this day by bursting firecrackers. However, in recent times, people have preferred to shift towards a more traditional and environment-friendly way of celebration by lighting diyas instead. Here are some Happy Diwali 2022 messages in Hindi, Deepavali 2022 greetings and wishes, Lakshmi Puja 2022 images and HD wallpapers that you can share.

Happy Diwali 2022 Messages in Hindi

Happy Diwali 2022 Messages in Hindi (File Image)

Shubh Deepavali 2022 Message in Hindi Reads: Maa Laxmi Aur Shri Ganesh Ka Ashirvad Bana Rahe Aap Par Har Pal. Deepavali Ka Tyohar Saja Ho Khushiyon Se Har Pal.

DIwali 2022 Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

Shubh Deepavali 2022 Message in Hindi Reads: Mubarak Ho Diwali Ka Yeh Tyohar Par. Barse Khushiyan Tum Par Har Baar… Nayi Umeed Aur Manzilein Ho Tumko Haasil. Diwali Ki Dher Saari Badhai!

Happy Diwali 2022 Messages and Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

Shubh Deepavali 2022 Message in Hindi Reads: Deepo Ka Tyohar Hai Aaya. Saath Mein Dher Saari Khushiyan Hai Laaya… Sukh Aur Samridhi Se Saja Ho Yeh Par. Shubh Ho Deepavali Aapki Har Pal.

Shubh Deepavali 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Shubh Deepavali 2022 Message in Hindi Reads: Jagmagaye Tumhara Aane Wala Kal Diwali Ke Deepo Jaise…. Mubarak Ho Tumko Yeh Din Jismein Ho Khushyian Hi Khushiyan Har Pal, Har Din!

Shubh Deepavali 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Shubh Deepavali 2022 Message in Hindi Reads: Aapke Jeevan Mein Dhan Ki Varsha Ho, Sukh Evam Samruddhi Ka Vaas Ho, Swasth Swaasth, Harsh Aur Ullas Ho, Aur Maa Lakshmi Ka Aashirwad Ho!

Lakshmi Puja observance on Diwali is believed to be a very important part of the annual celebration and is said to bring luck and prosperity to all. People who run businesses also organize special Pujas in their offices on this day. We hope that this Diwali fills your life with love, light and happiness. Happy Diwali!

