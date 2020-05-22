Eid Moon Sighting 2020 in Saudi Arabia Today, Muslims in KSA to Look For Chand to Decide Eid-al-Fitr Celebration Date

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Riyadh, May 22: Muslims in Saudi Arabia will look for the crescent moon this evening (around Maghrib prayer), also known as Chand Raat in Asian countries. The sighting of the moon will mark the end of Ramadan 2020, also spelt as Ramzan, and the beginning of Shawwal month in Saudi Arabia. Also, the moon sighting will kick off celebrations for Eid or Eid-al-Fitr festival. If the moon is sighted this evening, Eid 2020 will be celebrated tomorrow (Saturday, May 23) in Saudi Arabia. If the moon is not sighted, the festival will be celebrated on Sunday, May 24. Eid al-Fitr 2020 Date in UAE: Moon Sighting Committee to Convene on Friday to Look For Shawwal Crescent.

Under the Islamic calendar, a new month begins upon the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted, the month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. Unlike major parts in India, Ramadan in Saudi Arabia started from April 24. Hence, Muslims in the Islamic country are observing 29th fast (roza) of Ramzan today and will attempt to sight the moon this evening.

The Saudi Supreme Court has urged Muslims across the Kingdom to look for the hilal crescent. Despite the lockdown, the apex judicial council has asked 42 lowers courts to convene on Friday evening to accept testimonies from locals if they succeed in sighting the moon. Theologically, Eid is celebrated on the first date of Shawwal -- the month succeeding Ramadan.

Holidays of Eid al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia would begin on Saturday (May 23) and continue till third of Shawwal. If Eid is celebrated on May 23, then the holidays will continue till May 25 (Monday). If Eid falls on Sunday (May 24), then the holidays would be extended till May 26 (Tuesday).