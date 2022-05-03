Eid Mubarak 2022! Eid al-Fitr or Eid ul-Fitr is the feasting of breaking the fast. It marks the end of Ramadan. This year, Eid al-Fitr 2022 is observed on Tuesday, May 3. On this day, people greet their family and friends by sending Eid Mubarak messages. Eid Mubarak means blessed Eid. It is the time when Muslims decorate their houses and prepare special sweet dishes to celebrate the occasion with their family. As you celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated Eid Mubarak 2022 images and Eid al-Fitr Mubarak wallpapers, Happy Eid greetings, Happy Eid ul-Fitr wishes and messages that you can download and send to all your loved ones as the greetings for the day. WhatsApp Status Messages, SMS, Insta Status and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Festival of Feast & Happiness With Loved Ones!

The rituals of Eid differ from region to region. It is celebrated from one to three days depending upon the country. It is forbidden to fast on Eid and a specific prayer is nominated for the day. Many people also pay money to the poor and the needy before performing the Eid prayer. Here are HD Images and wallpapers saying Eid Mubarak that you can download and send to all your friends and family to greet them on Eid al Fitr 2022.

Eid Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid Saeed. May Your Plate of Life Be Always Full of Sweet Siwaiyan Topped With the Nuts of Happiness.

Eid Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Issbaar Jab Eid Ka Chaand Nazar Aye, Duwa Rahegi Ki Aap Salamat Rahe Aur Aapke Parivar Mey Dher Sari Khushiya Aur Raunak Aye, Insha Allah. Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak.

Eid Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Eid Feast Leave You Full of Faith and Contentment. May Allah Guide You and Light Your Path Always.

Eid Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Iss Eid, Gale Mile, Aur Bas Mithayi Nahi Khushiyan Bhi Batein. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope Your Prayers and Sacrifices Are Accepted by Allah, in the True Spirit of Eid Ul-Fitr.

Happy Eid ul-Fitr 2022 Greetings: Send Eid Mubarak Messages, Wishes & HD Pics To Celebrate the Eid

Ramadan is month-long dawn to sunset fasting period for Muslims. On the last day of Ramadan, they get together for the sighting of the new moon. Once the moon is sighted, they greet each other by saying Chand Raat or Eid Mubarak. The next day, feasts are prepared and all the people of the family get together for the celebrations. Here are HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send as the greetings for Eid al Fitr 2022 to all your friends and family. Eid Mubarak everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2022 06:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).