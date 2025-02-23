The Emperor's Birthday, also popularly called Tenno tanjobi, is an annual event in Japan celebrated on February 23 in honour of the reigning Emperor. This day is a national holiday in Japan and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fanfare. The current Emperor, Naruhito, was born on February 23, 1960, making this day an important occasion for the Japanese people. The day is enforced by the Emperor Abdication Law passed in 2017. This year, the Emperor's Birthday in Japan 2025 falls on Sunday, February 23.

This day is one of the few times when the public can visit the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, where the Emperor, Empress, and other members of the Imperial Family make a public appearance on the palace balcony to greet well-wishers. In this article, let’s know more about Emperor's Birthday in Japan 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Emperor's Birthday in Japan 2025 Date

Emperor's Birthday in Japan 2025 falls on Sunday, February 23.

Emperor's Birthday in Japan History

The earliest historical record of an Emperor's birthday celebrations relates to the 6th year of Hōki in Emperor Kōnin's reign (775 CE). The Emperor's birthday was already celebrated during the Heian period. This is recorded in the record of Hōki 10 (779). On this day, many citizens write letters to the Emperor during the week leading up to his birthday, and display the Japanese flag on the day. The Emperor, accompanied by the Empress, and several other members of the imperial family appear on a palace balcony to acknowledge the birthday greetings of well-wishers waving Japanese flags. This event is called Ippan-sanga.

Emperor's Birthday in Japan Significance

Emperor's Birthday serves as an event of national pride and cultural significance in Japan. On this day, a public ceremony takes place at the Tokyo Imperial Palace, where the gates are opened and the celebration is marked by official ceremonies, speeches, and public festivities.

Citizens and dignitaries extend their wishes to the Emperor and reflect on the role of the Emperor as a symbol of unity and tradition in Japan. Since the Emperor's Birthday changes with each reign, this national holiday in Japan shifts when a new Emperor ascends the throne. With Emperor Naruhito now in power, the celebration takes place on February 23.

