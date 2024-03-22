Father's Day is a special occasion celebrated worldwide to honour fathers and father figures for their role in the family and society. While the idea of celebrating fathers has ancient roots, the modern Father's Day as we know it today has different dates of celebration worldwide. Let us look at when will Father's Day be celebrated in this article. Apart from providing information on Father's Day dates, we will also look at the history and significance behind each celebration in these countries and regions. Father's Day Gift Ideas: Thoughtful Presents That Will Surely Bring a Big Smile on Your Dad's Face!

Father's Day in India

Father's Day is observed in India on the third Sunday of June. It did not originate with the country, but the celebrations are more of a Western influence. Nevertheless, in the last few years, Father's Day celebrations have gained momentum with people observing the day with much joy and enthusiasm. This year, the Father's Day 2024 date in India will be June 16.

Father's Day in United States

In the United States and many countries, Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. This tradition dates back to the early 20th century when Sonora Smart Dodd, inspired by Mother's Day, wanted to honour her father, a Civil War veteran and single parent who raised six children. She chose June, the month of her father's birth, to celebrate Father's Day.

Father's Day in European Countries

In many European countries, including the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June, similar to the United States. However, there are exceptions, such as in Spain and Portugal, where Father's Day is celebrated on March 19th, the feast day of Saint Joseph, the father of Jesus.

Father's Day in Australia and New Zealand

In Australia and New Zealand, Father's Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of September. This date was chosen to coincide with the beginning of spring in the southern hemisphere, symbolizing new life and growth.

Father's Day in Thailand

In Thailand, Father's Day is celebrated on December 5th, the birthday of King, who is considered the father of the nation. Thai people celebrate this day by showing respect and gratitude to their fathers and by giving them gifts and flowers.

Father's Day in Brazil

In Brazil, Father's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of August. This date was chosen to commemorate the feast day of Saint Joachim, the father of the Virgin Mary.

Father's Day in Russia

In Russia, Father's Day is celebrated on February 23rd, known as Defender of the Fatherland Day. While originally a military holiday, it has evolved into a day to honour all men, including fathers and grandfathers.

Father's Day is celebrated on different dates worldwide, each with its own unique traditions and significance. Despite the varying dates, the essence of Father's Day remains the same – to express love, appreciation, and gratitude to fathers and father figures everywhere.

