We often come across videos and images of rare sea creatures, whales, and sharks washing ashore. In the latest viral video doing the round on social media, we see the carcass of an endangered fin whale washed ashore in Alaska. The fin whale, also called the finback whale or the common rorqual, is the second-largest species of animal on Earth after the blue whale. In the now viral video, a content creator can be seen next to the carcass of the whale lying frozen over the ice. The video also shows families along with children gathering around it to click pictures and record videos. Watch the viral video below. Endangered Whale Shark, the Largest Fish on Earth, Spotted off Florida Coast; Check Pics and Videos.

Endangered Fin Whale Washes Ashore in Alaska

A whale was found washed up in Alaska. pic.twitter.com/TSiBoeomrb — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 20, 2024

