The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is barely two days away and are you excited? Although this time, the festival may not be as enthusiastically celebrated given the limitations due to pandemic. But people who bring in Lord Ganpati in their homes would have already begun with the preparations. Other than making a makhar, decorating home, an important part of festivals is the special food items that are made. And the festival of Ganeshotsav sees the preparation of Modak on the very first day as prasad to Lord Ganpati. Do you know why this sweet steamed dumpling is a favourite of Lord Ganesha? We tell you the story behind his favourite dish and also give you a recipe of how you can make it at home. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Rangoli Designs: Easy and Beautiful Lord Ganpati Muggulu Rangoli Patterns and Dot Designs to Add Colour To Your Festivities (Watch Videos).

There are several legends about Lord Ganesha's love for modaks. One of them states once Devas visited Lord Shiva and Parvati. They got with them a special modak. Anyone who would eat the modak would become knowledgable in science, art, writing and all fields. Now Lord Shiva and Parvati were confused among which of their sons - Kartik and Ganesha should they give it to. That's when Shiva and Parvati tested their sins to find the meaning of devotion and take three rounds of the world. While Lord Kartik went and took rounds of the Earth, Ganesha took three rounds around Shiva and Parvati. He said they meant the world to him. When he got the modak in return, it became his favourite.

Here's a Easy Recipe of Ukadiche Modak For Ganeshotsav:

People usually keep 21 modaks for prasad offering on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi. It is said to be an auspicious thing to please Lord Ganpati. People make it on other significant holidays about Lord Ganesha too because they are a favourite. Do share this little story with your friends and family members this Ganeshotsav.

