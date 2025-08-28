Ganesh Visarjan marks the grand farewell to Lord Ganesha after the joyous celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi. While most devotees prefer to perform Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi, it is also considered auspicious to bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa on the 1st, 3rd, 5th, 7th or 10th day of the Ganesh festival, depending on family traditions and convenience. Ganesh Visarjan 2025 after 3 days holds special significance for devotees who bring home Lord Ganesha for a shorter period, seeking His blessings before performing the symbolic immersion ritual. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 begins on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, while the Ganesha Visarjan for the third day falls on Friday, August 29, 2025.

Ganesh Visarjan days bring mixed feelings to devotees of Lord Ganesha. On one hand, there is joy and gratitude for having Lord Ganesha at their homes and pandals, and on the other, a sense of sadness as they prepare to let Him go. In this article, let’s know more about Ganesh Visarjan 3-Day Ganpati immersion date, timings and the significance of the day. Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Ward-Wise List of Artificial Ganapati Immersion Sites Made by BMC Across Mumbai.

Ganesh Visarjan 3-Day Immersion Date

Ganesha Visarjan on 3rd Day on Friday, August 29, 2025.

Ganesh Visarjan 3-Day Timings

Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Ganesha Visarjan

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 06:14 to 10:51

Afternoon Muhurat (Chara) - 17:00 to 18:32

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 12:23 to 13:55

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 21:27 to 22:55

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 00:23 to 04:46, Aug 30

Ganpati Visarjan Significance

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival is the most-awaited time of the year by devotees of Lord Ganesha. While many families perform visarjan on the 1.5-day mark, others extend the celebrations to 3, 5, or 7 days. The grandest farewell takes place on the 11th day, Anant Chaturdashi. Ganpati Visarjan is a ritual that signifies bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha and asking him to return the next year. Ganpati Visarjan 2025 Wishes: Share Funny Slogans, Hinglish Sayings, Quotes and Images of Lord Ganesha With Family and Friends.

Ganpati Visarjan Puja Rituals

This sacred act represents the cycle of creation and dissolution, reminding us that life is temporary yet divine. Before immersing the idol in water, devotees perform aarti, offer modaks, flowers and prayers, chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” with deep reverence. The 3rd-day Ganapti Visarjan is not just a ritual but an emotional moment, as families and communities come together to bid farewell with the hope that Bappa will return the next year, bringing more joy, prosperity and wisdom.

In today’s times, Ganpati Visarjan has also become a moment of awareness and responsibility, and hence, clay idols, natural colours, and artificial immersion ponds are encouraged to prevent water pollution and protect aquatic life. The prayers during visarjan are heartfelt, with wishes for prosperity, happiness, wisdom, and the strength to overcome obstacles in life.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

