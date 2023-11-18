Gopashtami is an auspicious occasion where cows and bulls are worshipped with great devotion. The festival falls in mid-November. The day marks the celebration when Krishna's father, Nanda, gave Krishna the responsibility of caring for the cows of Vrindavan. Gopashtami day falls on Ashtami Tithi during Kartik Shukla Paksha. This year, Gopashtami 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, November 20. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and dedication in Mathura, Vrindavan and other Braj areas. On the day of Gopashtami, cows and their calves are decorated and worshipped. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna lifted Gowardhan hill on His Knishtha (smaller finger) on Gowardhan Puja day to save the Braj region's people from Indra's fury. After seven days of flooding the Braj region, Lord Indra accepted his defeat on the day of Gopashtami. Scroll down to learn more about Gopashtami Date 2023, Gopashtami Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and the significance of this day. Happy Gopashtami Greetings & Images: Shri Krishna HD Wallpapers, Quotes, Messages and Wishes To Share on the Religious Hindu Festival.

Gopashtami Date 2023

Gopashtami 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, November 20.

Gopashtami 2023 timings and Shubh Muhurat

The Ashtami Tithi will begin at 05:21 AM on November 20 and will end at 03:16 AM on November 21, 2023.

Gopashtami Puja Rituals

On the day of Gopashtami, cows and calves are worshipped. Devotees visit the gaushala, bathe and clean the cows there and decorate them with cloth and jewellery before offering special rituals by the devotees. Special fodders are fed for the good health of the cattle, and special initiatives are organised for its preservation. On this day, Krishna puja and cow Puja are performed along with pradakshina to acquire blessings for a good and happier life. Devotees also pay special respect to cows for their utilities in daily life. In Hinduism, cows are considered sacred and worshipped as a mother as they provide milk that helps in fulfilling the nutritional requirements of people like a mother. Gopashtami Images and Lord Krishna HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online.

Gopashtami Significance

The festival of Gopashtami holds special importance in the regions associated with Lord Krishna's childhood, particularly in Braj, the region around Mathura and Vrindavan. The occasion highlights the time when Krishna took on the responsibility of herding the cows. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna, as a young boy, was initially not allowed to take the cows out to graze. However, on the day of Gopashtami, he was given permission to tend to the cows along with other cowherd boys. The day is marked with prayers, bhajans and readings from religious texts that narrate stories of Krishna's childhood. s

