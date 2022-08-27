‘Gotmar’ stone pelting festival began today as security personnel have been deployed in Madhya Pradesh's Chindwara district and a team of more than five doctors has also been pressed into service for the event. Every year, hundreds of people are injured during the Gotmar festival.

What is Gotmar (Stone Pelting) Featival

It is a centuries-old and one of the bloodiest fairs in the world. People of two villages - Savargaon and Pandhurna - throng either sides of river Jaam during the fair where a tree is erected in the middle of the river with a flag on top.

Both the sides approach the tree to remove the flag by pelting stones (called Got) at each other and those who remove the flag first, are declared winners.

The Gotmar fair is organised in the month of September. The whole activity happens amidst the chanting of the sacred name of Maa Durga.

As per local legends, the stone-pelting ritual was reportedly started around 300 years ago when a boy from Pandhurna abducted a girl from Sawargaon, and faced a volley of stones when he was crossing the river with her. Villagers from Pandhurna came to his rescue, and he reached home safely with the girl, the legend goes.

Police force has been deployed everywhere in the city. More than 700 forces including three ASPs, 11 DSPs and 16 TIs are involved so that management of the festival is smooth . During the fair, slingers and other unethical activities are also being monitored with drone cameras. The process of darshan of devotees continues in the court of Goddess Chandika, the adorable goddess of Gotmar fair. The temple committee has made special arrangements for the darshan of the devotees here. Blockades have been put in place at 18 places around the city, whereas people attending the Gotmar Mela are being monitored.

