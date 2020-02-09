Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2020 Date: Know Significance and Celebrations to Mark the Birth Anniversary of Guru Ravidass

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2020! The occasion of the Guru Ravidass Jayanti is celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm in India, especially in the northern states of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab. Ravidass Jayanti is also observed as a national holiday in the states mentioned above. There is a lot of information which is associated with Guru Ravidas Jayanti. If you are looking for its date of observance in 2020 and significance, then you have come to the right place. In this article below, you can find all the important dates and legends related with the celebration of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Guru Ravidass Jayanti 2020 Date:

Guru Ravidass Jayanti 2020 falls on February 9, which is today (Sunday). The festive occasion is observed on the Magha Purnima, the full moon day, in the Magha month as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2020 Images & Wallpaper For Free Download Online: HD Photos, WhatsApp Stickers And Hike Messages to Celebrate Guru Ravidass' Birthday.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti: Significance and Celebrations

Guru Ravidas was a revered figure across the country, and also the founding member of Ravidassia religion. The day holds significant importance in the lives of people who the holy guru. There are several beliefs and practises which are still prevalent when it comes to Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Some of them are as follows – performing aarti, Nagar kirtan, Sewa, langar, meditation among many.

Several cultural and spiritual programmes are held across the country. The holy scripture, for those who are followers of this religion, is known as ‘Amritbani’. Their sacred places that one can visit in his honour are Guru Ravidass Janam Asthan (in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh). Also Sant Ravidas Ghat, in Varanasi, is now a popular tourist spot for the travellers.

People organise grand processions, carrying Guru Ravidass’ portrait in streets, especially at Seer Govardhanpur, which is a focal point for his devotees. People recite Sikh prayers, read Sikh scriptures in temples associated with him. The atmosphere is electrifying and seeing the devotees all charged up in the celebrations, gives you a different kind of feeling.

Guru Ravidas was born at the end of the 14th century; however, not much is known about his birthdate. The observance of Guru Ravidass Jayanti comes as a reminder to us for everything that he stood for and believed. We at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti, and wish that the great saint’s soul rests in peace.