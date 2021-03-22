Bihar Day 2021 Greetings: The occasion of Bihar Day is here, and the populace in the state are excited to celebrate their foundation day. Every year, people celebrate the historical event of Bihar Day on March 22 amidst grandeur celebrations. There are state and national-level celebrations that mark the festivities of Bihar Day. There are other programmes, cultural shows, etc., that take place today. People celebrate the occasion by conveying their Bihar Day greetings to their loved ones. If you are looking for the top-trending collection of Bihar Day 2021 greetings and wishes, then you have landed at the right spot. This article brings you Bihar Diwas 2021 greetings, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook messages, Telegram wishes, and Signal HD images.

It was on this day, i.e., March 22, in 1912, the state of Bihar was carved out from the province of Bengal by the Britishers. Since then, every year, people of the state celebrate Bihar Day with vigour. To commemorate the historic occasion, people can share these most popular Bihar Day 2021 greetings and wishes with their friends, family, relatives, etc., on popular chat apps like WhatsApp, Snapchat, Instagram, Telegram, Signal, Hike, etc.

Not many people know that Bihar is the third most populous state in the country. To celebrate its rich history and culture, people can send these newest Bihar Day 2021 greetings via picture messages, text messages, voice notes, and SMSes. It would be a great gesture on your behalf if you upload these amazing and trending Bihar Day 2021 HD greetings on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn, etc.

A lot of people circulate viral Bihar Day videos, too, marking the celebrations of the day. You can go a step ahead and make Bihar Day videos by yourself. All you have to do is save these HD Bihar Day greetings and wishes and convert them using a relevant app. With this, you can upload the top-trending and popular Bihar Day 2021 videos on YouTube, YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, Moj, Roposso, Chingari, etc.

There are different ways in which people celebrate the occasion of Bihar Day. However, with the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent measures in place, it would be only fitting to share your feelings using these latest Bihar Day 2021 wishes and greetings. At LatestLY, we present some of the most popular and loving Bihar Day greetings, messages, pictures, wallpapers, etc., which you will enjoy sharing on this auspicious day.

Bihar Diwas 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bihar Diwas 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Bihar Day (File Image)

Bihar Diwas 2021 Photos (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Happy Bihar Diwas 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bihar Day celebrations are not limited to Indian borders, but countries like the UK, the USA, Germany, UAE, Mauritius also grandly celebrate the occasion. The celebrations of Bihar Day were started under the tutelage of Nitish Kumar. With Covid-19 continuing to hamper daily lives, Bihar Day's celebrations would be muted this time too.

