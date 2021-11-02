Dhanteras is celebrated two days before Diwali and is said to be the first day of Diwali. This year it will be celebrated on November 2, Tuesday. Meanwhile, Diwali 2021 date is November 4, Thursday. On Dhanteras and Diwali 2021, we bring you a collection of Happy Dhanteras and Prosperous 2021 greetings, Dhanteras and Diwali messages, Happy Dhanteras 2021 greetings, Dhanteras and Diwali 2021 images and HD wallpapers to celebrate the auspicious festival days with family and friends.

God of Ayurveda, Dhanvantari is worshipped on Dhanteras. He imparted the wisdom of Ayurveda for the betterment of mankind, and to help rid it of the suffering of disease. According to Hindu mythology, Dhanvantri emerged during Samudra Manthan, holding a Kalash full of Amrit in one hand and the sacred text about Ayurveda in the other. He is considered the Vaidya of God. On this auspicious day, as people mark the beginning of the festival Diwali, they send wishes to their family and friends through various social media platforms. We at LatestLY, have brought together messages that you can send through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS to wish one and all.

On Dhanteras, people start cleaning up their houses for Diwali. The houses are decorated with lights and lanterns and beautiful Rangoli designs are made at the entrance of the house. Many people also draw footprints with rice and vermilion powder all over the house that indicates the long wait for the arrival of the Goddess of wealth and prosperity. As you prepare for the festival of lights, here are the wishes you can send to family and friends to wish on an auspicious day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sun Glows for a Day, Candle for an Hour, Matchstick for a Minute, but a Wish Can Glow for Days, So Here Is My Wish for a Glowing Dhanteras, a Glowing Life. Happy Dhanteras and Prosperous Diwali

WhatsApp Message Reads: Festivities Are To Let Us Know, That Life Is Full of Cheer and Smiles, May You Be Blessed on This Dhanteras, May Prosperity Be With You Mile After Mile. Happy Dhanteras and Prosperous Diwali

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Lakshmi Bestows Bountiful Fortune to You and Your Family. Happy Dhanteras and Prosperous Diwali

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That Your Life Be Always Full of Happiness, Harmony, Wealth and Comforts. Stay Blessed. Happy Dhanteras and Prosperous Diwali

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Season of Festivals Spread Smiles and Love. Happy Dhanteras and Prosperous Diwali

People buy new utensils and metals on this day. It is considered highly auspicious to buy gold and silver on this day. The gold sales are at their peak on this day. It is considered that new Dhan or Items made of precious metal is a sign of good luck. Many people also buy a new broom as it is considered the house of Goddess Laxmi. Observing this auspicious day, here are some messages that you can send to your relatives to wish on this festival. Wishing everyone a Happy Dhanteras and Prosperous Diwali 2021!

