Happy festive season. It is Dhanteras today and the day after tomorrow we will celebrate Diwali and the festival of light, also known as Deepavali, is incomplete without decorating the house with rangoli designs. Cleanliness and decoration of the house is a very important part of Diwali celebration, while some people use colours to make Rangoli designs, some make rangoli designs with flowers and it is also called pookalam designs. People use marigold (called genda in Hindi) to make rangolis instead of colours on the auspicious Hindu festivities. Some people go for traditional rangoli designs to make the house more colourful and attract positive vibes on Diwali before Lakshmi Puja. This year's Diwali is extra special, from Dhanteras to Deepavali the 7 Days of Dhanatrayodashi will fall in the Auspicious Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga happening after 17 years. For those who are still wondering when is Diwali 2020? Well, this year the special festival of lights will be celebrated on Saturday, November 14.

So if you want your house to look pretty for Diwali while also to welcome happiness, prosperity and wealth we also bring you beautiful Diwali 2020 easy flower rangoli ideas that can really come in handy. Also, check the dates and shubh muhurats correctly for all the festive rituals, we have an entire Diwali 2020 calendar for you with all dates as well. Also, you might want to check out these easy and beautiful marigold flower rangoli designs to decorate the house during the festival of lights. Here are some of the easy and auspicious rangoli design inspiration:

Happy Rangoli Design

Swastik Rangoli Design

Peacock Rangoli Design

Maa Lakshmi's Feet

Chowk Rangoli Design

Traditionally, people also prepare amazing food on Diwali, you can check out some of the best Diwali faral recipes. You can do all this while sending out positivity as well! Here's a collection of Diwali 2020 wishes in advance, along with HD images, messages, greetings. We at LatestLY wish you a very happy Diwali to you and your family. This year the Diwali celebrations may be confined till your homes with no get-togethers taking place due to coronavirus pandemic, but remember it is only for the greater good of the community.

