Happy Diwali 2023 to everyone! Diwali is one of the most significant religious festivals in India. Also known as the Festival of Lights, it is one of the country's most significant and widely celebrated festivals. It usually falls between mid-October and mid-November, depending on the Hindu lunar calendar. Diwali festivities last for 5 days every year. As per the Hindu Calendar, Diwali begins on Krishna Paksha Trayodashi of Ashwin month and ends on Shukla Paksha Dwitiya of Kartik month. This Diwali 2023 will be celebrated from November 10 to November 15, beginning with Dhanteras and concluding with Bhai Dooj. If you want Happy Diwali messages and greetings to send to your family and friends, we have you covered! Look at these Happy Diwali 2023 wishes, Deepavali 2023 greetings, Happy Diwali images online, and Shubh Deepawali 2023 greetings, which you can download and share with your family and friends and celebrate the festival of lights. You can also download these beautiful wishes for Deepavali and send them to your loved ones as Happy Diwali 2023 and prosperous New Year images and wallpapers.

Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Life Ahead Be As Bright as Deepvali's Lights. Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year

Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Always Glitter Up in Life Like the Fireworks Up in the Sky. Happy Diwali and Happy New Year

Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hoping This Diwali Brings Lots of Love, Colour, Lights, and Memories for You! Wishing You a Very Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year

Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Diwali and a Prosperous New Year! I Hope This Celebration Blooms New Hopes Inside You and Guides You Towards a Fresh Start!

Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Joyous, Prosperous, and Memorable Diwali With Your Family and Loved Ones. Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year

The festival of Diwali serves as an excellent opportunity for families to come together and have a joyous time. They often perform a special puja to invoke the blessings of deities like Goddess Lakshmi, who is known as the goddess of wealth, and Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles. It is customary to exchange gifts and sweets with family, friends, and neighbours as part of Diwali festivities. Diwali is a time of joy, and togetherness with celebrations varying from region to region. We wish you and your family a Happy Diwali 2023 and a prosperous New Year!

