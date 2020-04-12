Happy Easter 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook Photos and Greetings to Send Messages of Resurrection Sunday

Happy Easter 2020 (File Image)

Happy Easter Sunday folks! A very significant celebration of Easter 2020 is being marked today ie April 12. It is a day that celebrates the resurrection of Lord Jesus and the end of Lent. After a 40-day observance of abstaining from all pleasures, Easter Sunday is a day of celebrations and happiness. This time, however, Christians won't be able to attend special sermons of the Church because of the Coronavirus quarantine. But one can always be a part of the festive vibe by passing along Happy Easter wishes. We have thus got you a nice collection of Easter WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images and messages. You can download these Happy Easter 2020 wishes and send them to your friends and family members. Easter Images And HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Easter 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings to Celebrate Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Easter Sunday marks the end of Holy Week and the period of Lent. It is a time of family get-togethers and feasts. But this time the celebrations will much low-key. It is the right time you can send across positive and happy greetings to spread some cheer. On Easter Sunday 2020, we get you the best of Happy Easter messages, GIF images, and wishes for the festive holiday. Check below for a lovely collection of Happy Easter 2020 HD images with wishes, greetings and Easter messages.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You and Your Family Have a Joyous and Blessed Easter. Happy Easter 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope That Easter Will Give You a Reason to Celebrate and Enjoy the Resurrection of Life. Happy Easter! Happy Easter 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Sunshine and a Basket Full of Chocolate on This Beautiful Day. Happy Easter!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This Easter Be a Joyous One. Let Us Prepare Ourselves, to Be Worthy of the Risen Christ. Happy Easter.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Nothing but Smiles, Sunshine, and Lots of Sweet Treats This Easter Day.

Happy Easter GIFs

Watch Video of Happy Easter Greetings

Happy Easter WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp sticker feature is much loved by everyone. With click of a button you can send what you feel. There are special festive sticker packs which you can download and send to your loved ones. Search for Easter Easter WhatsApp stickers from the PlayStore and send your wishes with WhatsApp sticker images. Or just click here to download the stickers. We hope that the above message and image greetings for Easter 2019 will help to send your wishes. We wish all our readers a very Happy Easter! On this Sunday, spread the cheer with these beautiful messages and greetings.