Jivitputrika Vrat 2021 will be observed on September 29. Commemorated on the eighth day in the dark phase of Ashwin month in the Hindu calendar, Jivitputrika Vrat is said to be one of the most important and challenging fasts in the Hindu tradition. On this day, mothers observe a stringent 24-hour Nirjal fast seeking a happy and healthy life for their children. People often share Happy Jivitputrika Vrat 2021 wishes, Jivitputrika Vrat messages in Hindu, Happy Jivitputrika Vrat WhatsApp Stickers, Jitiya 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of Jivitputrika Vrat is mainly prominent in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh in India. It is also commemorated as Jitiya in some parts of Nepal. This annual observance technically lasts for three days, starting from Krishna Paksha Saptami, where mothers only consume food after having a bath. This tradition is known as Nahayi Khayi. The festival's second day is the actual Jivitputrika Vrat, where mothers abstain from eating anything or even drinking water throughout the day. The Jivitputrika Vrat is finally broken after sunrise on the next day, during Prana time.

Jivitputrika Vrat is believed to help strengthen the lives of children and mothers dedicated to observing this strenuous fast to seek the blessings of the almighty. As we celebrate Jivitputrika Vrat 2021, here are some Happy Jivitputrika Vrat 2021 wishes, Jivitputrika Vrat messages in Hindu, Happy Jivitputrika Vrat WhatsApp Stickers, Jitiya 2021 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends.

Jivitputrika Vrat (File Image)

Mothers are known to be the most resilient and giving humans on earth, and the observance of Jivitputrika Vrat is another act of sheer selfless love that mothers who observe this fast showcase. We hope that this Jivitputrika Vrat fills your life with all the love and happiness. Happy Jivitputrika Vrat 2021!

