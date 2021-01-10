Happy Makar Sankranti 2021! The harvest festival of the year is here and it is celebrated all across the country with different names and rituals. Each region has its own significant observation to commemorate the passing of the winter solstice. The harvest festival of Punjab, Lohri 2021 is here as well and no celebration is complete with women's solah shringar, and it is incomplete without mehndi. If you are looking for Arabic Mehendi designs, Dark Mehndi, Dark Mehndi Designs, Easy Mehandi Designs, Full hand Mehendi designs, we have your back!
Makar Sankranti is the journey of the sun into the Capricorn zodiac sign. At this time, the sun is considered to be Uttarayan, so as s result chanting and charity is done. It is also said that Surya comes to meet his son Shani on this festival. Makar Sankranti is considered a day of charity and charity. This year, the festival of Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 14. Makar Sankranti is one of the main festivals of Hindus. The festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated not only in India, but also in Nepal. There is a special enthusiasm among women and girls about festivals in India. Girls and women love to dress up during the festival. Women also apply mehendi for this day because it is both beautiful and auspicious.
Women and girls decorate their hands with mehendi stylish. An Indian traditional look goes perfectly with Arabic and Indian Henna Mehandi Patterns on hands and feet. However, there are several types of mehndi designs like the Arabic mehndi designs, Indian mehndi designs, Pakistani mehndi patterns, Indo-Arabic henna designs, Moroccan mehndi designs, Rajasthani floral Mayur mehndi designs to easy backhand mehndi designs, minimalist Mehandi pattern, lace glove Mehandi designs, and so many more. Let's take a look at easy to replicate mehndi designs for Karwa Chauth 2020 celebrations. Here are some easy Mehendi designs for Makar Sankranti and Lohri:
Pretty Feet Mehndi Design
Amazing Backhand Vine Style Mehndi Design
Full Hand Mehendi Design
Bangle Style Mehendi Design
Criss-Cross Mehendi Design
Simple Backhand Design
Simple Feet Mehendi Design
Intricate Mehendi Design
Back Hand Mehendi Design
Simple Backhand Design
Backhand Mehendi Pattern!
Go ahead and celebrate Uttarayan with beautiful Mehendi design. However, if you want your Mehendi to look darker, you must apply sugar, lemon syrup on it while it is drying for better colour,
