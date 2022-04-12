The 40 days of the Lenten season and the Holy Week come to their end on Holy Saturday. The Christian religious observance goes by many names such as Great and Holy Saturday, Hallelujah Saturday, Great Sabbath, Saturday of the Gloria and Black Saturday. The day falls just before Easter Sunday and is time for quiet reflection and preparation for the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Holy Saturday 2022 will be observed on the 16th of April. According to Christian theology, Black Saturday marks the Harrowing of Hell which is the time between Jesus's crucifixion and resurrection while his body lay in the tomb. As per the Holy Bible, Christ's acolytes and family members held a vigil for him outside his tomb, awaiting his foretold resurrection on the day. Holy Week 2022 Calendar With Full Dates: From Palm Sunday to Good Friday to Easter; Check Schedule, Traditions and Meaning of All the Days of Christian Passion Week.

Traditions, History And Significance Of Holy Saturday

The date of Holy Saturday is observed as the Eve of Easter when Jesus' body lay in the tomb after his crucifixion on Good Friday and before his resurrection on Easter Sunday. Many churches hold a special Easter Vigil on the Great and Holy Saturday which is a customary liturgy that marks the first official celebration of the Resurrection of Jesus. Other denominations observe the day by decorating the graves of departed souls with flowers, organising large baptism services and celebrating sunrise service which starts before dawn on Easter Day. Priests and clergies tell people about the meaning, rituals and practice of the Easter Vigil. Countries like Mexico burn the effigies of Judas Iscariot, who betrayed Jesus for 30 pieces of silver. Holy Week 2022 Messages & HD Images: From Palm Sunday to Easter Day; Quotes, Hymns, SMS, HD Wallpapers and Sayings for Observing the Passion Week.

Black Saturday also has a history which tells that on this day Roman governor Pontius Pilate instructed guards to be posted at the tomb to prevent Jesus’ followers from removing the body to claim that he had risen from the dead. The period basically is a time of waiting, patience, hope and reflection. People celebrate the 40-hour-long vigil that the followers of Jesus Christ held after his death and burial. According to Christian belief, the Paschal candle which is made with a white wax along with a mark of the cross, an alpha and omega sign symbolises leading people out of the darkness into the celebration of the Easter vigil.

