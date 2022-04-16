Holy Saturday is observed as a day of reflection and marks the period of waiting between the crucifixion and the resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth. The day also marks the end of the 40 days of Lenton and falls just before Easter Sunday. Several Churches across the world hold Easter vigils as a homage to the time when Christ's acolytes held a vigil for him outside of his tomb side, as per the Holy Bible. This day will be observed on April 16, 2022. Holy Saturday 2022: Date, Christian Traditions, History and Significance of the Last Day of Holy Week & Lent.

Holy Saturday is known by many names in Christianity like Great Sabbath, Saturday of Gloria and Black Saturday, The day commemorates the last days of grief and waiting before Jesus's resurrection. The day is observed by decorating the graves of departed souls, cleansing churches and holding out vigils. We at LatestLY have curated a collection of Holy Saturday 2022 Messages, Holy Saturday 2022 Quotes, Holy Saturday 2022 Whatsapp messages and HD Images Holy Saturday 2022 to send to your dear ones on this day of quiet reflection and new hope. Holy Week 2022 Calendar With Full Dates: From Palm Sunday to Good Friday to Easter; Check Schedule, Traditions and Meaning of All the Days of Christian Passion Week.

Holy Saturday Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holy Saturday

His Cross Stands Empty in a World Grown Silent

Through Hours of Anguish and of Dread.

In Stillness, Earth Awaits the Resurrection,

While Christ Goes Down To Wake the Dead.

Holy Saturday Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “For if We Have Been United With Him in a Death Like His, We Will Certainly Also Be United With Him in a Resurrection Like His.” Roman 6:5

Holy Saturday

Holy Saturday Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holy Saturday

There Is a Great Silence on Earth Today,

A Great Silence and Stillness,

Silence Because the King Is Asleep.

God Has Died in the Flesh And

Hell Trembles With Fear.

Holy Saturday HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “…Why Do You Seek the Living One Among the Dead? He Is Not Here, but He Has Been Raised.” Luke 24:15. Holy Saturday

Holy Saturday Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: For Christ Also Died for Sins Once for All, the Just for the Unjust, so That He Might Bring Us to God, Having Been Put to Death in the Flesh, but Made Alive in the Spirit…1 Peter 3:18.

Holy Saturday also has many other beliefs, people celebrate the 40-hour-long vigil that the followers of Jesus Christ held after his death and burial.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2022 06:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).