International Anti-Corruption Day 2023 will be marked on December 9. The United Nations initiated this annual celebration, which has been crucial in raising awareness about the anti-corruption bills and practices that continue to be utilized worldwide. The celebration of International Anti-Corruption Day 2023 is sure to be filled with various awareness campaigns and activations that will be focused on helping put an end to the corruption that is prevalent worldwide. As we prepare to celebrate International Anti-Corruption Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day: how to celebrate this day, International Anti-Corruption Day 2023 Theme and more. Anti-Corruption Day Quotes and Images: Share WhatsApp Messages, HD Wallpapers and SMS on This Global Event.

When is International Anti-Corruption Day 2023?

International Anti-Corruption Day is celebrated every year on December 9. The annual commemoration has been a crucial observance since the passage of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption on 31 October 2003 to raise public awareness for anti-corruption.

Anti-Corruption Day 2023 Theme

Every year, the celebration of Anti-Corruption Day is focused on a dedicated theme that helps people initiate targeted conversations about this key issue. The 2023 International Anti-Corruption Day theme is “UNCAC at 20: Uniting the World Against Corruption. US State Dept Names Indian Social Activist Nikhil Dey as Intl Anti-Corruption Champion.

Corruption can have impacts on every aspect of society, from the direct implication of the quality of work to the overall impact on peace and good governance. The celebration of International Anti-Corruption Day is sure to help people understand the deep-rooted issues that can stem from corruption and encourage more people to stand up against this global issue. The celebration also aims to highlight the crucial link between anti-corruption and peace, security, and development. Here’s hoping that you can do this and more on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day.

