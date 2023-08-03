International Beer Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm every year in the United States of America (USA) on the first Friday of every August. This year, International Beer Day 2023 will be celebrated on August 4. The day was founded by Jesse Avshalomov in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California. The global event is dedicated to honouring and appreciating beer, which is one of the oldest and most widely consumed alcoholic beverages in the world. Since its inception, International Beer Day has gained popularity and has become a worldwide celebration from a small localized event in the western United States. The celebrations are marked across 207 cities, 80 countries, and six continents by beer enthusiasts. Remember always to enjoy alcohol responsibly and be mindful of legal drinking age limits. Scroll down to learn more about International Beer Day 2023 date and all about the day dedicated to the popular drink. From Burning Calories to Preventing Cancer, Amazing Health Benefits of Beer You Must Know.

International Beer Day 2023 Date

International Beer Day 2023 will be celebrated on August 4.

International Beer Day History

International Beer Day 2023 was founded by Jesse Avshalomov in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California. As per historical records, International Beer Day was celebrated on August 5 from 2007 through 2012. However, after International Beer Day 2012, the founders took a poll of fans and chose to shift the holiday to the first Friday in August. Quotes and Messages that You Can Send to Your Fellow Beer Enthusiasts.

International Beer Day Significance

The goal of International Beer Day was to enjoy a beer with family and friends and celebrate the craft and culture of brewing. It's a fun occasion that promotes responsible drinking while appreciating the diverse world of beer. On International Beer Day, people gather with friends and family and enjoy the taste of beer. The day is a perfect opportunity to celebrate those responsible for brewing and serving beer.

The international day serves as a platform to celebrate the beers of all nations together on a single day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2023 09:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).