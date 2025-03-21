The International Day of Forests is an annual global event that is observed annually on March 21. International Day of Forests 2025 falls on Friday. The annual event highlights the importance of forests and their crucial role in sustaining life on Earth. Forests are the pillars of global food security and nutrition and serve as the livelihoods of millions of families. They provide essential foods such as fruits, seeds, roots and wild meat, fundamental resources for indigenous and rural communities.

Each year, the International Day of Forests focuses on a specific theme to emphasise different aspects of forest conservation, such as biodiversity, climate change, or sustainable production. The International Day of Forests 2025 theme is ‘Forests and Food’. The theme highlights the fact that the future of food begins in the forests! International Day Of Forests: Netizens Share Greetings, Quotes, Sayings, Thoughts And HD Images to Raise Awareness About Importance Of Forests.

Forests are an important source of energy, providing wood for cooking, playing a key role in agriculture by hosting pollinators and acting in soil enrichment, climate regulation and biodiversity conservation. In addition, forested watersheds supply freshwater to more than 85% of the world's major cities. In crisis situations, forests become an economic and food lifeline, providing up to 20% of family income in rural areas, as per data by the UN. Can Forests Adapt to Climate Change? Forest Can Adapt To Changing Climate, But Not Quickly Enough, Finds Study.

International Day of Forests 2025 Date

International Day of Forests 2025 falls on Friday, March 21.

International Day of Forests 2025 Theme

The International Day of Forests 2025 theme is ‘Forests and Food’. The theme highlights the fact that the future of food begins in the forests!

International Day of Forests Significance

International Day of Forests raises awareness about the need for sustainable forest management, conservation, and reforestation efforts. Forests cover nearly 31% of the planet's land area, providing habitat for millions of species, regulating climate, and supporting the livelihoods of over a billion people worldwide. We lose 10 million hectares annually due to deforestation and approximately 70 million hectares are affected by fires.

Protecting and restoring our forests is urgent and necessary and hence, this day encourages individuals, communities, and governments to work together in preserving these invaluable natural resources.

