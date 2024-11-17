International Journalist Day 2024 will be marked on November 19. This annual celebration is focused on remembering the challenges faced by brave journalists worldwide who risk their lives in the pursuit of the truth. International Journalist Day is a reminder for us to know the efforts that are put into holding the world accountable and the lives that are lost in this process. The annual celebration of International Journalist Day helps people to remember the brave journalists worldwide who have been lost and do our bit to support true journalism and encourage more people to pursue this path. As we prepare to celebrate International Journalist Day 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate International Journalist Day 2024 and its importance. International Day To End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists 2024 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of Global Event To Raise Awareness and Ensure Safety of Journalists.

International Journalist Day 2024 Date

International Journalist Day 2024 will be celebrated on November 19. This commemoration is in addition to other celebrations around press, reporting and freedom of press worldwide. The main focus of International Journalist Day is to help people to honor and remember the brave journalists who lay their lives in pursuit of the truth. November 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

International Journalist Day Significance

Every year, the commemoration of International Journalist Day helps people to understand the true power of journalism and how important it is to hold those in power responsible. The commemoration of International Journalist Day is more important than ever in recent times. With the ongoing wars and political unrest, the number of journalists who have been targeted, attacked and killed are higher than ever. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), the Israeli war on Gaza has killed more journalists over the past year than any other conflict over the past three decades.

The ways of silencing journalists across the world have been on the rise and it is more crucial than ever to understand this, raise your voice against this and stand in support of that journalism. This celebration is also sure to help encourage young journalists to raise their voice for what is right and pursue their career with passion and zeal. We hope that this International Journalist Day, you do your bit to support journalists and help them in this journey to build a better world where the truth is reported fearlessly and those doing this are protected from violence. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy International Journalist Day 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2024 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).