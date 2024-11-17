International Occult Day is an annual event that is observed annually on November 18 in several countries around the world, especially in the United States of America (USA). The annual event serves as an opportunity to explore the mysterious occult to explore practices, knowledge, and traditions that often remain hidden or misunderstood. The term ‘Occult’ refers to ‘hidden’ or ‘secret’. And encompasses a wide range of mystical and supernatural topics, including astrology, tarot and alchemy. What is Occultism? Know About Mystical and Mysterious Practices by Those Who Believe in Supernatural Elements.

The international event is a perfect time to engage in reading and exploring occult literature. The day holds significance for those fascinated by the mysteries and spiritual practices that exist outside mainstream religious or scientific frameworks. In this article, let’s know more about International Occult Day 2024 date and the significance of this annual event in the US. November 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

International Occult Day 2024 Date

International Occult Day 2024 will be observed on Monday, November 18.

International Occult Day Significance

The International Occult Day serves as an important day to recognise and understand the legacy and cultural influence of the occult culture around the world. Despite often being misunderstood or misrepresented, research shows that occult practices and philosophies have contributed to the development of various scientific and psychological theories, as well as artistic and literary movements.

The International Occult Day is marked every year across the US as this day encourages acceptance and curiosity, allowing people to engage with ideas beyond the conventional, opening doors to new ways of thinking about reality and the possibilities that lie beyond the physical world.

