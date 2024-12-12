International Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day is an annual event that is marked globally on December 12. The annual event was established to emphasise the importance of ensuring that everyone around the world has access to quality health services without suffering financial hardship. The UN event serves as a day to raise awareness and mobilise support for UHC as a foundation for sustainable development. International Universal Health Coverage Day 2024 Messages: Netizens Share HD Images, Wallpapers, Quotes and Posts to Observe the Day.

According to UN data, about 4.5 billion people still do not have access to essential health services. Over the last 20 years, financial protection has progressively deteriorated, with 2 billion people experiencing financial hardship and 1.3 billion people pushed into poverty due to health spending, the data further stated. As International Universal Health Coverage Day 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the annual event. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

International Universal Health Coverage Day 2024 Date

International Universal Health Coverage Day 2024 is on Thursday, December 12.

International Universal Health Coverage Day History

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on December 12, 2012 endorsed a resolution urging countries to accelerate progress toward universal health coverage (UHC) – the idea that everyone, everywhere should have access to quality, affordable health care.

On December 12, 2017, the United Nations proclaimed December 12 as International Universal Health Coverage Day (UHC Day) by resolution 72/138. To promote physical and mental health and well-being, and to extend life expectancy for all, achieving universal health coverage and access to quality health care is a must.

International Universal Health Coverage Day Significance

International Universal Health Coverage Day is an annual awareness day to educate people of the world about the need for strong and resilient health systems and universal health coverage. December 12 is the anniversary of the first unanimous United Nations resolution calling for all nations to provide for their citizens affordable, quality health care.

Each year on December 12, UHC advocates around the world raise their voices to share the stories of the millions of people still waiting for health and call on leaders to make bigger and smarter investments in health.

