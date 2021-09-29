Jivitputrika is a three-day-long Hindu festival that is celebrated from the seventh to the ninth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in Ashwin month. Jivitputrika Vrat is observed by all the mothers for the well-being of their children. This year, it will be observed on September 29, Wednesday. Here's a collection of Jitiya Puja 2021 wishes in Hindi, Jivitputrika Vrat images, WhatsApp messages, HD wallpapers and SMS to share on this auspicious day.

The first day of the Jivitputrika festival is called Nahai Khai where mothers eat vegetarian food prepared in ghee and pink salt only after taking bath. The fasting day is the second day known as the Khur Jitiya or Jivitputrika day where mothers observe strict fasting without drinking water. The third and the last day is known as the Parana where a variety of delicacies are prepared and the mothers break their fast. To observe this three-day-long festival, we at LatestLY, have curated a collection of wishes you can send to your family and friends on this auspicious occasion. From Nirjala Vrat to Nahaye Khaye, Things to Keep in Mind To Bring in Good Luck as You Observe the Auspicious Jitiya Fast.

The jivitputrika vrat is considered very auspicious for the people of the Hindu community. It is celebrated mainly in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Nepal. The Jivitputika vrat is observed on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the Ashwin month. You can send wishes to your relatives with our collection of WhatsApp messages, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS.

According to history, there was a king named Jimutavahana who was unhappy with his family and, therefore, he left his kingdom to his brothers and went to the forest to serve his father. He came across a Nagvanshi mother who was weeping for her son who was to be sacrificed to Pakshiraj Guraj on that day. Jinutavahan promised her that he would protect her son and, therefore, he covered himself in red cloth and offered himself to Pakshiraj Garud. The King was fearless to which Garud was surprised and asked for his real identity. Seeing his fearlessness, Garud promised that he will not take any sacrifices from Nagvanshis. Since then, this day is known as JivitPutrika Vrat and it symbolises a mother’s love for her children. Happy JivitPutrika Vrat 2021 everyone!

