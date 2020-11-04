One of the most significant and auspicious festivals, Karwa Chauth 2020 is here. Married Hindu women across the world are making all the preparations for Karva Chauth puja, which will be done before the moon sighting in the evening today. Preparing Karwa Chauth 2020 puja thali and more, the festival is filled with traditions and rituals followed by married Hindu women, fasting devotionally for the long life of their husbands. As the festivity is ongoing, is important to know what is the Karwa Chauth Katha timing. In this article, we bring you history, significance and other rituals associated with Karva Chauth 2020 Katha.

Karva Chauth 2020 Katha Subh Muhurat:

Karva Chauth fasting is done during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. The festival coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi, a fasting day observed for Lord Ganesha. According to Drik Panchang, the Karwa Chauth 2020 Katha and puja timing is between 5:34 pm to 6:52 pm. Women will be able to break their fast after the puja, and moon sighting in the evening.

Karva Chauth Katha: History and Significance

There are a lot of stories and legends associated with the Karva Chauth vrat, but the most famous would be the legend of Queen Veeravati. Being the only sister of her seven brothers, Rani Veeravati observed her first Karva Chauth, where she vowed to keep strict fasting on that occasion. She was feeling hungry and helpless while eagerly waiting for the moonrise. This is why her brothers arranged an illusion with a mirror on a fig tree near their hose, which looked like a moon. Rani Veeravati broke her fast, thinking of it as a moon. But things turn uglier. It is believed that by the time she had her third bite, she lost her husband. Rani Veeravati repeated her fast, and with utmost devotion, Yama was compelled to restore life in her husband.

Karva Chauth Katha plays an important role in the festivity. This signifies that one must follow the rituals with utmost devotion and not anything forcefully for just the sake of it. We hope that you are enjoying your Karva Chauth vrat puja, while waiting for the moonrise to break your fast and blessed with marital bliss.

