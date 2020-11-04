All Hindu married women are now in the best of their colours and Sringaars because it is the auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth. The festival plays an imminent role in any married couple’s life. Married women fast without food and can only break it after looking at the moon. Karva Chauth 2020 is on November 4, which is today and women eagerly wait for the moon to rise so that can break their fast and continue with their remaining rituals for the festival. So, what is the moonrise time today? In this blog, we bring you the moonrise time today in Bihar & Jamshedpur and Patna. Know the Chandra Darshan timings, Karva Chauth Vrat puja subh muhurat to break the fast and more in this blog.

The auspicious time for Karva Chauth vrat 2020 puja is from 6:35 am to 8:12 pm, on November 4, until the moonrise. The moonrise timing will be different in all the cities. This blog is dedicated to the moonrise timings at Bihar, Jamshedpur and Patna. According to timeanddate.com, the Chandra Darshan timing for Bihar is 7:29 pm, for Jamshedpur, it is 7:49 pm and for Patna at 7:47 pm. Depending on the climate, you will be able to see the moon. In this blog, we will keep you updated with the moon timings for all these places and other cities in India to worship the moon during Karva Chauth.

Now that you know the moonrise timing for the cities, prepare your Karwa Chauth puja thali with a sieve to worship the moon and break your fast. We wish you and your family a very Happy Karwa Chauth 2020.

