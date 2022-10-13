Karwa Chauth 2022 Weather Updates & Moonrise Time Live Today: Karwa Chauth (also spelt as Karva Chauth) falls on October 13, 2022 (Thursday). And it looks like Karwa Chauth 2022 will likely witness rain play a major spoilsport during moonrise time. There is a possibility of intermittent rains in major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, and more. With the rain forecast for the week, ladies observing Karwa Chauth 2022 vrat may have to wait patiently for Chandra Darshan today on the 13th of October. In fact, the search engine is flooded with keywords such as Chand Kab Niklega 13 October 2022 in Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karwa Chauth 2022 moonrise time today, Karwa Chauth 2022 weather update and so on. Well, here's the latest Karwa Chauth 2022 Weather Updates & Moonrise Time Live Today so you can get the latest news updates on rain forecast and Chandra Darshan timings from major cities across India. Karwa Chauth 2022 Moonrise Time Live Today: Know Chandra Darshan Timings, Puja Muhurat and Vidhi To Break Karva Chauth Vrat.

Karwa Chauth is an auspicious festival celebrated in many parts of the world, especially by Hindu women in India's North and Western states. Women are observing the Karva Chauth 2022 fast to pray for their husbands' long lives, health and prosperity. The traditional festival of Karak Chaturthi involves plenty of rituals as women observe the day-long fast from sunrise to moonrise. Married women start their day by consuming Sargi, a pre-dawn meal before the fast begins, and meet each other to perform certain rituals, including recitation of the Karwa Chauth Katha. As they sit in a circle, they rotate a special Puja Thali prepared for the occasion on this day. We wish all these fasting women get to do Chandra Darshan soon. Wishing everyone a very Happy Karwa Chauth 2022!