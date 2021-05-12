Eid al-Fitr is one of the highly anticipated festivals for Muslims. The preparation for the celebrations has already started as the festive occasion is almost around the corner. This year Eid will be celebrated on May 13, Thursday. However, the date of Eid ul-Fitr varies from one nation to another, depending on the sighting of the beautiful crescent moon. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan; thus, billions of Muslims all across the world celebrate the festival with full glory. It is also celebrated on the first day of Shawwal month.

Before offering the prayers for Eid, one should pay the Zakat al-Fitr as mentioned in the Holy book, Quran. It is traditionally a three-day festival. To offer prayers to Allah, Muslims gather together at the mosque and later they spend the day with their loved ones. On this day, they also wish one another Eid Mubarak. People wear new outfits and prepare delicacies such as mutton korma, biryani, sheer khurma, sewaiyan, and phirni among others to distribute among friends and family. Although, this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eid will be celebrated in a different way. However, one can still dress up and enjoy the festival.

Apart from greeting loved ones and preparing delicacies, decorating hands with henna Mehendi are also one of the important parts of the celebrations. There are several types of mehndi designs like the Arabic mehndi designs, Indian mehndi designs, Pakistani mehndi patterns, Indo-Arabic henna designs, Moroccan mehndi designs, Rajasthani floral Mayur mehndi designs to easy backhand mehndi designs, minimalist Mehandi pattern, lace glove Mehandi designs, and so many more. During the festival of Eid, women wear new outfits and apply mehndi designs on their hands to enhance their looks. And now if you are also looking for some simple yet trendy Mehendi designs to apply on your hands on the eleventh hour then you are at the right place.

Here we have compiled a few last-minute Mehendi designs that you can apply at your home this festive occasion:

Simple Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehndi designs (@_simple_mehndi_designs_)

Latest Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehndi designs (@_simple_mehndi_designs_)

Full Hand Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehndi designs (@_simple_mehndi_designs_)

Trendy Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehndi designs (@_simple_mehndi_designs_)

We hope now you will able to choose the right last-minute Mehendi designs for the Eid celebration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2021 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).