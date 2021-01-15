Magh Bihu 2021 Wishes: Magh Bihu's festival is one of the most popular festivals for the people living in north-east India, especially in Assam. Magh Bihu, also popularly known as Bhogali Bihu, is a harvest festival, which marks the winter solstice's end. People celebrate the festive event of Magh Bihu by observing many festivities and traditions on this auspicious day. They convey their festive wishes by sending across popular Magh Bihu messages to their loved ones. If you are searching for the latest and most loving Magh Bihu 2021 wishes and greetings to delight your friends, family, relatives, etc., then you can stop your search here. In this article, we bring you some of the most amazing Magh Bihu 2021 wishes in Assamese, HD images, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook photos, Bhogali Bihu messages, Telegram quotes, GIFs and more, so that you can share Happy Bihu greetings with friends and family with delight.

To mark the celebrations of Magh Bihu, people observe feasts and light bonfires all through the night. The atmosphere is electrifying. To spread festive vibes, you can share these popular 2021 Magh Bihu wishes and Bhogali Bihu greetings through WhatsApp messages, Instagram statuses and stories, Snapchat, Telegram messages, and Hike messages.

If you want to share your Bhogali Bihu's wishes on this Assamese festive day, then you can post these latest Magh Bihu 2021 greetings on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest as well. It would be amazing to reconnect with your loved ones on this day and spread lively vibes.

If you are searching for the latest Magh Bihu 2021 videos, all you have to do is download these HD Magh Bihu greetings and convert them using a relevant app. With this, you will be able to upload your 2021 Magh Bihu videos on Instagram Reels, Moj, Roposo, Chingari, and other video-sharing platforms. You can also find the newest and most creative Magh Bihu stickers on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers.

There are several traditional food items such as rice cakes, Sunga Pitha, Til Pitha, etc. that mark the day's celebrations. If you are searching for the most popular and top-trending Magh Bihu 2021 greetings and Bhogali Bihu HD images, then you have reached the right place, as you can find them all here.

Magh Bihu 2021 Wishes in Assamese (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Messages Reads: Bihu anondia, Bihu binondia, Bihur mou mitha mat, Bihur ba lagi bihua kokair, Deu dhoni lagise gat…

Magh Bihu 2021 Messages in Assamese (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Messages Reads: Mati Mahor Khuwadere, Mitha Alur Mithare, Bora Saulor Athare, Joha Saulor Khugandhare, Jibon Bhogali Hoi Porok, Tare Kamonare Bhogali Bihur Khubheswa Janalo… Happy Bhogali Bihu to all…

Magh Bihu 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Messages Reads: Let this Bihu usher in a Good and Sweet Year, both materially and spiritually. Happy Bhogali Bihu!

Bhogali Bihu Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Messages Reads: Let us welcome this Magh Bihu with great hope, eagerness and anticipation. Let us look forward to a plentiful year of joy, satisfaction, peace and prosperity. Happy Bhogali Bihu!

Happy Bhogali Bihu Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Messages Reads: Let this Bihu usher in a Good and Sweet Year, both materially and spiritually. Happy Magh Bihu!

Magh Bihu WhatsApp Stickers

You can download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers and make festivals more joyous. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to get the WhatsApp stickers and celebrate the festival of Bihu joyously.

Some of the significant rituals followed on Magh Bihu's day are building makeshift huts (Meji and Bhelaghar). The festivities take place in and around these huts, where people eat, sing, and dance. In the early morning hours, these temporary houses are burnt to the ground, and the leftover ashes are sprinkled on farm fields for more agricultural produce.

We at LatestLY wish you all a very 'Happy Magh Bihu 2021'. Do share these popular Magh Bihu 2021 greetings with your loved ones and make their Bhogali Bihu special.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2021 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).