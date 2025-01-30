Magha Gupt Navratri is an auspicious nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to all the nine-forms of Goddess Durga. This Navratri is also known as Gupta Navratri. It falls in the month of Magh which corresponds to the month of January or February in the Gregorian calendar. Magh Navratri, which is less known in most places, is mainly observed in North Indian states like Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Magha Gupt Navratri 2025 starts from Thursday, January 30, and continue till Friday, February 7. In this article, let’s know more about Magha Gupt Navratri 2025 start and end dates, auspicious timings, rituals and the significance of the annual nine-day Navratri festival. Magha Gupt Navratri 2025 Start and End Dates: From Ghatasthapana to Navami, Check Full Calendar of the Navratri Festival With Puja Vidhi and Significance.

Magha Gupt Navratri 2025 Dates and Auspicious Timings

Magha Gupt Navratri 2025 starts from Thursday, January 30, and continue till Friday, February 7. The Magha Ghatasthapana muhurat is from 09:41 AM to 10:59 AM on January 30. The Pratipada tithi for Ghatasthapana 2025 begins at 06:05 PM on January 29 and will go on till 04:10 PM on January 30.

Magha Gupt Navratri 2025: Day-Wise Dates

Pratipada: Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja - January 30

Dwitiya: Brahmacharini Puja - January 31

Tritiya: Chandraghanta Puja - February 1

Chaturthi: Kushmanda Puja, Skandamata Puja - February 2

Shashthi: Katyayani Puja - February 3

Saptami: Kalaratri Puja - February 4

Ashtami: Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja - February 5

Navami: Siddhidatri Puja - February 6

Dashami: Navratri Parana - February 7

Magha Gupt Navratri Significance and Rituals

Magha Gupta Navratri is considered ‘Gupta’ meaning secret or hidden. This Navratri is not as widely celebrated as the Chaitra Navratri or Sharadiya Navratri, but holds immense spiritual significance for people in India. While Gupta Navratri is not widely celebrated, it is observed in regions in North India.

According to religious beliefs, devotees who worship Goddess Shakti on all nine days of Magha Gupta Navratri are blessed with health, wealth, and peace. On this day, devotees engage in charity, including donating blankets, clothes, food, and other essentials to the needy.

