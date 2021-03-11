Happy Maha Shivratri 2021, everyone! The Great Night of Shiva is here,, and devotees worldwide are indulged in prayers and utmost devotion. Observing day-long fast, worshipping Lord Shiva, reciting holy chants such as the Maha mrityunjaya mantra, singing devotional songs, praying to the Shiva linga, and more, the celebration of Maha Shivratri is a joyous and holy event. As we mark the auspicious night, here we bring you Maha Shivratri 2021 wishes, Bholenath HD images and WhatsApp sticker messages that will help you get going and celebrate the Maha Shivratri festival. Download these Happy Shivratri greetings, photos and messages and share them on Signal, Facebook, Telegram, Instagram and other platforms.

Mahashivratri occasion is slightly different this year, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Devotees are encouraged to observe Shivratri puja at home. To help them do the same, famous Shiv temples from across the nation are hosting Maha Shivratri 2021 live aarti and puja online throughout the Great Night of Shiva, so that people from all corners can seek Shivji’s blessings. As you celebrate the occasion, here are Shiv Ratri 2021 messages, greetings, Mahashivratri wishes, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook HD images of Shankar Bhagwan, Signal photos and more.

Maha Shivratri 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate the Auspicious Day of Maha Shivratri With the Joy of Heart and Help People Understand the Values of Lord Shiva.

Maha Shivratri 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Om Namah Shivaya! Happy Maha Shivratri!

Maha Shivratri 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Maha Shivratri May the Almighty Lord Shiva Bless You All Good Things and Perfect Health. Happy Maha Shivratri to You!

Maha Shivratri 2021 Photos (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jyot Se Aarti Kare, Dudh Se Nehelayen, Aao ISS Shivratri Mein, Shivji Ka Mann Bahelayen! Om Namah Shivay!

Watch Video: Happy Shivratri Messages

WhatsApp Stickers Download

Facebook-owned app WhatsApp has introduced some of the most fun and relatable stickers to make sharing messages even more relatable. To download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app, or click HERE. We wish you and your family, a blessed Maha Shivratri 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2021 06:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).