Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, observed every year on January 30, is a solemn occasion to honour the life and legacy of the "Father of the Nation." On this day in 1948, Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in New Delhi while attending a prayer meeting. His tragic death marked the loss of a global icon who dedicated his life to non-violence, truth, and the pursuit of justice. Mahatma Gandhi's Punyatithi is also observed as Martyrs' Day or Shaheed Diwas. To commemorate his death anniversary, share these Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2025 messages, quotes, Martyrs' Day HD images, wallpapers and greetings to honour the legacy of the Father of the Nation. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

The central commemoration takes place at Raj Ghat, Gandhi’s memorial in Delhi, where leaders, dignitaries, and citizens gather to pay their respects. Floral tributes are offered, and prayers are recited to remember Mahatma Gandhi's contributions to India’s freedom struggle. A two-minute silence is observed across the nation to honour his memory and the ideals he stood for. As you observe Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2025, share these messages, quotes, Martyrs' Day HD images, wallpapers and greetings.

Martyrs' Day serves as a poignant reminder of Gandhi’s philosophy of Ahimsa (non-violence) and Satya (truth). His leadership in movements like the Salt March, the Quit India Movement, and his emphasis on self-reliance inspired not only India but also global civil rights leaders, such as Martin Luther King Jr and Nelson Mandela. His teachings continue to resonate as timeless principles for resolving conflicts and promoting peace. Beyond rituals, Gandhi’s death anniversary encourages individuals to reflect on his values and apply them in daily life. It is a day for introspection, urging people to reject hatred, embrace unity, and work towards building a just and equitable society. His enduring legacy remains a beacon of hope and moral guidance for humanity.

