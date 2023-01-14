Makar Sankranti, also known as Uttarayana, is a Hindu festival that usually falls on January 14 every year. However, Makar Sankranti 2023 falls on January 15. People pray to the Sun god, and many even travel to take holy baths at Prayagraj, the confluence of river and Ganga, as a tribute to Adi Shankaracharya. The celebrations include exchanging wishes and greetings with family and friends. As you observe Makar Sankranti 2023, we at LatestLY have curated Makar Sankranti images, Makar Sankranti 2023 HD wallpapers, Happy Makar Sankranti 2023 greetings, best Makar Sankranti photos, quotes and GIFs for free download online that you can share as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages on the festival day.

On this day, many devotees bathe in the holy rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, Kaveri, Godavari, etc. It is also observed with social festivities such as colourful decorations and rural children going from house to house, singing and asking for treats. People send wishes to their loved ones on this day, wishing a very Happy Makar Sankranti. Here is a collection of Makar Sankranti 2023 images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages with your family and friends. Makar Sankranti 2023 Recipes: From Puran Poli to Nolen Gurer Payesh; 5 Dishes To Celebrate Kite Flying Festival (Watch Videos).

Makar Sankranti 2023 Images and HD Wallpapers

Makar Sankranti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Greetings on the Occasion of Makar Sankranti to You and Your Loved Ones. May This Harvest Festival Bless Us With Abundance and Prosperity in Life.

Makar Sankranti 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Makar Sankranti! There Is Nothing As Beautiful as the Skies of Makar Sankranti as They Are So Full of Colours and Life.

Makar Sankranti 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Our Kites Soar High Up in the Skies and Fill Our Hearts With Happiness. Wishing You a Blessed and Cheerful Makar Sankranti With Your Loved Ones.

Makar Sankranti 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Makar Sankranti Is All About a New Beginning and New Life, a New Dream and a New Inspiration. Wishing You a Warm and Blessed Makar Sankranti.”

Makar Sankranti 2023 Sayings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Joy in the Body, Enthusiasm in Mind, So Let’s Paint the Sky. Now Everyone Flew Together… Happy Makar Sankranti.”

Makar Sankranti 2023 Greetings: Celebrate the Harvest Festival With These Wishes, Messages & Quotes

Makar Sankranti is associated with different festivities with various names in different states. In Punjab, it is called Maghi, Uttarayana in Jammu, Sakrat in Haryana, Maghi Saaji in Himachal Pradesh and Dahi Chura in Bihar. Generally, it is also known as Magha or Sankrant. On this day, people bathe in holy rivers to get free from all the sins of the past. Wishing everyone a Happy Makar Sankranti 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2023 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).