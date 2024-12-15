Get ready for a celestial spectacle that is sure to delight not just astronomers, skygazers, and nature enthusiasts; this spectacle will wow literally anyone and everyone. December is bringing us a breathtaking celestial event to wrap up 2024 in style. Yes, the twelfth and final full moon of 2024, also called Cold Moon or Margashirsha Purnima, will light up the December night sky on Sunday, December 15. The radiant full moon will light up the sky with a frosty glow. While the Cold Moon officially reaches its peak on Sunday, it will also appear full on both Saturday and Monday evenings. The cold moon will rise within the constellation Taurus. Cold Moon 2024 Date and Time: When Is Margashirsha Purnima? What Is the Best Viewing Time? Here’s All You Need to Know About the Last Full Moon of the Year.

As it ascends even higher, it will sit right next to giant planet Jupiter. Yes, the full moon as well as Jupiter will be visible to the naked eye. It is a dazzling treat you do not want to miss! Wondering how to watch it and where to catch it online? Scroll below for full details.

The twelfth full moon, also called the Cold Moon, rises just before the December solstice, marking the official start of winter in the northern hemisphere. In different cultures, it is also called Margashirsha Purnima, Winter Maker Moon, Drift Clearing Moon, Long Night’s Moon, and the Moon Before Yule.

Cold Moon December 2024 Date

The Cold Moon, also called the last full moon of the year, will appear full on Sunday, December 15.

Margashirsha Purnima December 2024 Time

The Cold Moon will appear full at 04:01 AM EST, which is December 16, 2024, 02:01 PM IST.

Cold Moon December 2024 Best Time to View

The best time to view the December 2024 Cold Moon is during late evening or at moonrise in your area. Beaver Moon Is the Final Supermoon of 2024: Know November Full Moon Date, Timings and Other Details of the Supermoon Set To Grace the Night Sky.

Both the moon and Jupiter will be visible to the naked eye, but using binoculars or a telescope will offer a stunning view of both. With binoculars or a telescope, you will also be able to see the moon’s textures and brilliant colour.

