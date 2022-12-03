Mokshada Ekadashi 2022 will be observed on Saturday, December 3. It is an auspicious day dedicated to Lord Krishna avatar of Lord Vishnu. According to the Hindu calendar, Mokshada Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh lunar day of Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha month or Argahayana month. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in the month of December. Distributing Bhagavad Gita to deserving people is considered highly auspicious on this day. As you observe Mokshada Ekadashi 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled a few images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share with your loved ones as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages on this day. Mokshada Ekadashi 2022 Date & Significance: Know Vrat Katha, Parana Time for Breaking Fast and How To Observe Guruvayur Ekadashi Vrat.

Mokshada Ekadashi coincides with Gita Jayanti. It is the day of birth of the Hindu holy book Bhagavad Gita. Lord Krishna recited Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna at the battlefield of Kurukshetra. The day involves grand celebrations with Gita Mahotsav organised in Kurukshetra every year which includes more than 300 international and national stalls. Here are Mokshada Ekadashi 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share with your family and friends as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages on this day. Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi: How To Perform Puja on Gauna Ekadashi, Vrat Tithi and More on This Auspicious Day.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers

Happy Mokshada Ekadashi 2022 Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Vaikuntha Ekadashi, May You Be Blessed With Lord Vishnu's Choicest Blessings. A Very Blissful Ekadashi to You and Your Loved Ones.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2022 Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Pious Day, I Wish That Lord Vishnu Accepts All Your Prayers and Helps You Wash Away All Your Sins. Wishing You a Very Happy Mokshada Ekadashi.

Happy Mokshada Ekadashi 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Leave Our Ego Behind and Surrender Before the Compassionate Lord Vishnu. May We Get Rid of All Our Vices and Emerge As Better Human Beings — A Very Blissful Vaikuntha Ekadashi to You and Your Loved Ones.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Celebrating the Glory of Lord Vishnu and His Triumph Over Evil Every Time He Took an Avatar To Save Humanity. Happy Mokshada Ekadashi.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Lord Vishnu Is the Preserver of the Universe. Let’s Offer Our Prayers to the Almighty Today so He Nurtures Us. Happy Ekadashi!

It is believed that the one who observes a fast on this day attains Moksha after death. A 24-hour fast is observed by Vaishnavas as the day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The fast ends on the next day at dawn. The breaking of the fast is known as Parana. It is necessary to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise. It is considered an offence if the Parana is not done within Dwadashi. Wishing everyone a Happy Mokshada Ekadashi 2022!

