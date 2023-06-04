Every year, National Cancer Survivors Day is celebrated by people across the US on the first Sunday of June. National Cancer Survivors Day is mainly celebrated in the United States, but the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation is attempting to grow its popularity in other countries too. The day is aimed to demonstrate that life after a cancer diagnosis can be a reality. This year, National Cancer Survivors Day 2023 will be observed on June 4, 2023. The first National Cancer Survivors Day was held on June 5, 1988. National Cancer Survivors Day Quotes & Messages: Encouraging Words and Sayings To Celebrate the Annual Observance.

According to historical records, the day was first announced by Merril Hastings on November 20, 1987, at the second national conference meeting of the National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Later, Hastings filed the name as an International Class 042 Service, as well as registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in the name of Pulse Publications.

National Cancer Survivors Day 2023 Date

National Cancer Survivors Day 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

National Cancer Survivors Day Significance

National Cancer Survivors Day is primarily observed in the United States of America but has now been taken up by several countries across the globe. This day is a way for survivors to share their journey and offer hope and inspiration to those who have been diagnosed with it. On this day support groups usually host events and celebrations on National Cancer Survivors Day.

The celebrations include parades, carnivals, art exhibits, contests, and testimonies to honour local cancer survivors. National Cancer Survivors Day draws attention to the challenges faced by cancer survivors and highlights the need to promote more resources, research, and survivor-friendly legislation to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life.

